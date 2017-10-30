Watch The Roots & Bilal Perform A 12-Minute “It Ain’t Fair” For Tiny Desk Concert

The Roots haven’t released a studio album since 2014’s …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin, and these days, their duties as Tonight Show house band keep them pretty busy. But this past summer, they teamed up with the always-passionate neo-soul veteran Bilal to contribute a new song called “It Ain’t Fair” to the soundtrack of the movie Detroit. Last month, I watched the Roots and Bilal perform that song at the Concert For Charlottesville. And for their edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series, the Roots and Bilal played a heady, expansive version of the song, stretching it out to 12 minutes. Watch it below.

The Detroit soundtrack is out now on Motown.