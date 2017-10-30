EMA – “First Water Air LSD” Video

Erika M. Anderson released her third EMA album, Exile In The Outer Ring, earlier this year, and today she’s shared a video for “Fire Water Air LSD” from it. The video was directed by Portland artist DaVideo Tape and places Anderson in a black mask dancing against a color-bleeding background. Here’s what Anderson said about the video:

I had seen DaVideo Tape around PDX and the media center by my house. He always wore an X-Files hat and made crazy VR. He liked the reptilian virgin mary t-shirt design I had made for EMA,” says EMA. “I had a week before leaving on tour and I really needed a video made — I discovered he is a rad analog video artist so I asked him to make an EMA vid. He brought in his own Reptilian mask. I think the footage is fucking hilarious. He opened up a very playful side of me and this is one of the only videos where you will see me dancing and just kind of goofing off. Our inspirations were reptilians and the county fair. I used a lot of lizards and snakes in my own VR project in 2015 — to me they represent layers of hidden meaning and hidden reality, or at least belief in hidden layers of reality. The county fair is just cuz when I wrote this song I wanted it to sound like Guns N Roses coming out of grandstand speakers at a demolition derby.

Watch below.

Tour dates:

10/30 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop**

10/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo**

11/01 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge**

11/03 Austin, TX @ Barracuda**

11/04 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada**

11/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory**

11/07 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook**

11/08 Washington, DC @ DC9**

11/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Night Bazaar**

11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA**

11/12 Somerville, MA @ Once Lounge & Ballroom**

11/13 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace**

11/14 Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont**

11/15 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison**

11/17 Detroit, MI @ Assemble Sound**

11/18 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle**

11/19 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club**

01/17 Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena*

01/19 Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena*

01/21 Nuremberg, DE @ Arena Nurnburger*

01/24 Bordeaux, FR @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena*

01/27 Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum*

01/29 Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum*

01/31 Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena*

02/02 Budapest, HU @ BSA*

02/04 Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle*

** Co-Headline w/ The Blow

* Supporting Depeche Mode

Exile In The Outer Ring is out now via City Slang.