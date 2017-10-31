Watch The Shins Take Part In A Goofy Backstage Game Show At James Corden

Earlier this month, the Shins appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show, playing their song “Cherry Hearts.” And while they were at the show, Corden writer Nate Ferland roped them into doing a goofy backstage game show called Nate That Tune. The idea behind the game: Ferland plays a Shins song on keyboard and the members of the Shins have to guess what song it is. The twist is that Ferland doesn’t actually know how to play keyboard, so they have to basically blindly guess about what Ferland’s practically-random keyboard bleeps are supposed to represent. Watch it all happen below.

This was Ferland’s first time hosting this game. If he does it too often, he might get too good at keyboard.