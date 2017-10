Modern-rock vets Weezer just released the new album Pacific Daydream last week. And last night, they were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, where they played the surprisingly smooth early single “Happy Hour.” Rivers Cuomo played guitar rather than piano, and he also wore a tie, which made him look even more like Colbert than usual. Otherwise, this is exactly the sort of late-period Weezer late-night performance that you are used to seeing on blogs like this one. It is below.

Pacific Daydreams is out now on Crush/Atlantic.