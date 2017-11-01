Harry Styles Tripped On A Kiwi A Fan Threw Onstage During “Kiwi”

Harry Styles
CREDIT: Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

The former One Direction singer Harry Styles released his ’70s-rock-inspired self-titled solo debut earlier this year, and there’s a song on there called “Kiwi.” Apparently, some fans have taken to throwing actual kiwis onstage at Styles’ shows while he’s singing the song. And during one such recent show, the inevitable happened, and Styles slipped on one such fruit mid-song. He impressively avoided falling on his ass, and then he summoned all his charm to ask his fans to please stop doing that. Watch fan-made videos of the incident and its aftermath below.

Honestly, “don’t throw kiwis” is not the sort of thing you should have to tell a crowd.

