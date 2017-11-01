Harry Styles Tripped On A Kiwi A Fan Threw Onstage During “Kiwi”

The former One Direction singer Harry Styles released his ’70s-rock-inspired self-titled solo debut earlier this year, and there’s a song on there called “Kiwi.” Apparently, some fans have taken to throwing actual kiwis onstage at Styles’ shows while he’s singing the song. And during one such recent show, the inevitable happened, and Styles slipped on one such fruit mid-song. He impressively avoided falling on his ass, and then he summoned all his charm to ask his fans to please stop doing that. Watch fan-made videos of the incident and its aftermath below.

only harry would slip on a literal kiwi during kiwi #HarryStylesLiveOnTour (I can’t believe i took this video) pic.twitter.com/RCQUtCZ0hf — lucy ♕ (@hearteyeslarryy) October 30, 2017

fans are so desperate for harry styles to perform “kiwi” multiple times at his shows they’ve taken to throwing the literal fruit at him pic.twitter.com/2roXnWM1d7 — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) October 30, 2017

Honestly, “don’t throw kiwis” is not the sort of thing you should have to tell a crowd.