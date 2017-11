Thundercat was the musical guest on last night’s Halloween edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and he got in the holiday spirit by dressing up as a character from Dragon Ball-Z. He performed “Them Changes,” which appears on his latest album Drunk, alongside Colbert’s house band Jon Batiste & Stay Human. Thundercat also sat in with the band throughout the rest of the show. Watch their performance together below.

Drunk is out now via Brainfeeder.