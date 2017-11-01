Big Ears 2018 Lineup

The avant-garde music festival Big Ears will return to Knoxville, TN for its seventh year in 2018. The fest runs 3/22-25, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM EST here. The lineup this year includes Arto Lindsay, Julie Byrne, Diamanda Galás, Rostam, Steve Gunn, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and many more. Check out the full lineup below.

Abigail Washburn & Wu Fei

Aine O’Dwyer performs William Eggleston’s “Musik” Algiers

Anna & Elizabeth

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: “In The Light Of Air” performed by International Contemporary Ensemble

Anoushka Shankar: “Land of Gold”

Arto Lindsay

Bang on a Can All Stars celebrate their 30th anniversary with works by David Lang, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe

Bang on a Can All Stars perform Julia Wolfe’s “Anthracite Fields”

Bang on a Can All Stars “Field Recordings”

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Béla Fleck & Brooklyn Rider

Bonnie “Prince” Billy

“Brimstone & Glory” live score performed by Nief-Norf and Wordless Music

Brooklyn Rider

Cleek Schrey & David Behrman

Craig Taborn Quartet

Cyro Baptista & The “Banquet of the Spirits”

Cyro Baptista presents “Vira Loucos”

Diamanda Galás Duet for Theremin & Lap Steel

Evan Parker’s Electro-Acoustic Ensemble

Four Tet

GAS (Wolfgang Voigt)

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Innov Gnawa

International Contemporary Ensemble

Jaga Jazzist

Jaga Jazzist featuring Ståle Storløkken & Jon Balke

Jason Moran Duo with Milford Graves

Jason Moran presents Fats Waller Dance Party

BANGS (Jason Moran, Mary Halvorson and Ron Miles)

Jenny Hval

Jenny Scheinman presents “Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait”

Jenny Scheinman’s “Mischief & Mayhem” with Nels Cline & Scott Amendola

Juana Molina

Julie Byrne

Kelly Lee Owens

Kid Koala (DJ Set)

Kid Koala’s “Satellite” Turntable Orchestra

Knoxville Symphony Strings performs “Were You There” with baritone Davoné Tines Laurel Halo (DJ Set)

Laurel Halo (Live with Eli Keszler)

Lightning Bolt

Lucius

Medeski Martin & Wood

Milford Graves

Nels Cline: “Lovers” with the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra and guests

Peter Evans Ensemble

Rocket Science (Peter Evans, Sam Pluta, Craig Taborn, Evan Parker)

Roscoe Mitchell Trios

Rostam

Rova: “The Sound in Space Project”

Rova Channeling Coltrane: “Electric Ascension”

Sam Amidon

Steve Gunn

Steve Gunn & The Black Twig Pickers

Susanna

Go Dig My Grave” featuring Giovanna Pessi, Frode Haltli, Cheyenne Mize and Susanna

SUUNS

Tal National

The Black Twig Pickers

The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitanda performed by The Sai Anantam Ashram Singers

The Jerry Douglas Band

The Thing Tyshawn Sorey Trio