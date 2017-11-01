Wiki – “Stickball” Video

Wiki, the former Ratking member and current king of New York dirtbag-rap, released his very good solo album No Mountains In Manhattan earlier this year, and he’s already released videos for the album singles “Icarus,” “Pretty Bull,” and “Mayor.” Today, he follows those ones up with a new clip for the rattling album track “Stickball.” In director Matt Lubansky’s video, Wiki and his friends take to a New York street to play the old-timey game of the title. The video is shot in black-and-white to give it that timeless look; it’s got a whole lot of early Scorsese in it. Watch it below.

No Mountains In Manhattan is out now on XL.