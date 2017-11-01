Lana Del Rey Retiring “Cola” From Live Shows After Harvey Weinstein Accustations

Lana Del Ray’s “Cola” — from her 2012 Paradise EP — has long been speculated to be either about or inspired by Harvey Weinstein, rumors that surfaced again in the last couple weeks as even more sexual harassment and abuse allegations have emerged about the producer. Del Rey has addressed these rumors in a new interview with MTV News:

When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind,” she said. “I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I’m not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they’re really brave for doing that.”

Del Rey says that she is retiring “Cola” from all future live performances in light of the accusations and that she wouldn’t feel “comfortable” singing it live anymore.

You can watch the full interview below.