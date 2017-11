The Mountain Goats recorded a new song for Joyful Noise Recordings’ Almost Live series, where they get a band to come in and record a song in their office that is then cut to limited-edition vinyl. John Darnielle and company’s contribution to the series is a soft number called “From The Lake Trials” that features saxophone and padded percussion. Watch them record it and hear the final version of the song in the video below.

Find out more information about the Almost Live series here.