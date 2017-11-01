Jack White Tells His Favorite Actor Gary Oldman About His New Album Of “Gardening Music”

Jack White recently talked to Gary Oldman for Interview magazine about the actor’s role as Winston Churchill in the forthcoming film Darkest Hour. White, in addition to doing a Churchill impression (which, sadly, is rendered only in text), talked a little bit about the new music that he’s been working on:

I’ve been recording in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville. I’ve never recorded in New York or L.A. before. I tried to go to some new places and meet musicians I’ve never met before, and see if I could get to a new place. I’m getting somewhere. I’ll send you something. It’s good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music. […] I’m trying to think of some good activities that people haven’t written songs for yet.

Their conversation is mostly about the film, but there are a few funny/weird asides, like White saying that the only date he went on in high school was going to see Oldman’s Dracula, and this one from White after they talk about the strength of Oldman’s ability to act in scenes where he’s on a phone:

I have a fun thing for you to try next time you’re at a coffee shop or in an airport. People have these Bluetooth headsets where it looks like they’re talking to themselves, but they’re really talking on the phone. I think you should say as loud as possible, “Hold on one second, I’ve got another call.” And then switch into a Russian accent and say, “Hold on, I’ve another call.” And then switch into Winston Churchill, and see if anyone catches on.

