Vic Mensa showed off his surprisingly good singing voice on songs like “Coffee & Cigarettes” off of his recent debut album The Autobiography, and he showed it off again during his appearance on Huw Stephens’ BBC Radio 1 show Piano Sessions today. Mensa, playing piano and accompanied by one guy on acoustic guitar, offered a stripped-down cover of Radiohead’s OK Computer classic “Karma Police,” and you can watch his rendition below.