Watch Sam Smith Do Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

Get ready for some real amiable, toothless, borderline-annoying theater-kid Britishness! Sam Smith, whose new album The Thrill Of It All is out tomorrow, is the latest participant in James Corden’s whole Carpool Karaoke hustle. The episode involves Smith and Corden hitting some honestly fairly impressive harmonies when singing along with Smith’s old and new adult-contempo jams. Late in the episode, there’s a bit where Smith and Corden are singing Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” and the actual members of Fifth Harmony jump into the car to sing it with them. Smith seemed genuinely surprised, which was cute. Watch it all happen below.

The Thrill Of It All is out 11/3 on Capitol. Sam Smith should really sing songs that are a lot more like “Work From Home.”