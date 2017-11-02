Watch Travis Scott Celebrate The Houston Astros’ World Series Win

Last night, the Houston Astros won game seven of the World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1. This was the first time the Astros have ever won a World Series. And Houston rapper Travis Scott, a man who will get absurdly excited at just about nothing, promptly freaked the fuck out. Scott, who was at the game, shared videos of himself celebrating — first in the stands, and then down on the field — and also posted a (presumably PhotoShopped) photo of himself posing with the team’s trophy. Check it out below, via Exclaim.

Travis Scott celebrating the Houston Astros winning the World Series pic.twitter.com/mG0lFRpP2r — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 2, 2017