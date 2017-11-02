Thom Yorke Interviews Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch

Thom Yorke spoke to Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch for Interview Magazine. Yorke and Cumberbatch are buds, and the two chatted about the actor’s new project The Current War, the year Cumberbatch taught in a monastery in Darjeeling as a teenager, and much more. Cumberbatch also recounted the moment he listened to Radiohead’s most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, for the first time, and asked Yorke a few questions here and there. Yorke made reference to an old British teen mag called Just Seventeen throughout. Read the interview in full here.