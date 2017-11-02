Flying Lotus – “Post Requisite” Video

Now that his directorial debut, the fucked-up and surreal horror movie Kuso, is out there in the world, Flying Lotus is at work on a new album. And today, he’s shared a new track, a burbling two-minute groove called “Post Requisite.” And he’s also shared the video for “Post Requisite,” a dizzy moving psychedelic montage full of images of bugs and old print ads, the two of them combined so that they’ll look freaky and horrifying. Animator Winston Hacking, who worked on Kuso and on FlyLo’s recent live visuals, directed the video. Check it out below.

No word yet on a new FlyLo album, but we have to imagine that there’s one coming.