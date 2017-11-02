Frank Ocean & Rick Rubin’s Big Spotify Awards Appearance Was Pretty Anticlimactic

Spotify held their inaugural Secret Genius Awards in Los Angeles yesterday, and the big event of the night was Frank Ocean presenting the “Legendary Genius Award” to famed producer Rick Rubin. Both are men of notoriously few words, so perhaps it shouldn’t be too surprising, but it sounds like their much-hyped appearance ended up being pretty anticlimactic. Following an introduction from Spotify’s global head of creator services and an “abstract” tribute video using audio of JAY-Z from a 2013 Samsung promo, according to Billboard, Frank Ocean welcomed his “friend” to the stage with a single sentence, and Rubin accepted the award without so much as a word. Yeah, sounds about right.