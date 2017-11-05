Two People Shot At Boosie Badazz Concert In California

Two people were reportedly shot during a Boosie Badazz concert Friday night (11/3) at Choppers Den motorcycle club in Gardena, Calif.

The victims’ injuries were not life threatening, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that shots rang out around midnight, and law enforcement officers arrived to a chaotic scene where they took a report for assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Saturday night (11/4), the investigation was still underway and no suspects had been arrested.

This isn’t the first outbreak of violence at a Boosie concert. Back in April, a show at Virginia Motorsports Park was canceled after shots were fired earlier in the night.

In an Instagram post after Friday’s show, Boosie wrote, “They say Cali crazy n sometimes … they was fighting the whole night … they showed me nothing but love tho.”

