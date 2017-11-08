Watch Mavis Staples Perform With Jeff Tweedy On Colbert

For the past few years, the Chicago soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples has been working with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and she’ll release her newest Tweedy-produced album If All I Was Was Black next week. Last night on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Staples was the musical guest. She sang her single “Build A Bridge,” and her backing band included both Tweedy and Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste. It’s a smoothly impassioned performance, and there’s a fun moment at the end where Staples playfully swats at Colbert’s back. You can watch it below.

If All I Was Was Black is out 11/17 on Anti-.