Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Return As Hamilton For Puerto Rico Shows

Broadway’s resident rap genius and award-winning playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda will return as Alexander Hamilton for his native Puerto Rico in 2019. The hip-hop musical Hamilton is slated to play January 8 through 27 at Teatro UPR, the theater of the University of Puerto Rico’s main campus in Río Piedras.

“Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015,” said Miranda, who will reprise his role as Hamilton for the first time since bowing out on Broadway back on July 9, 2016. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

Teatro UPR, considered Puerto Rico’s most iconic stage, has hosted legendary plays, and music and opera performances by local and international companies, as well as lectures with legends of the global cultural scene.

“Playing In the Heights in Puerto Rico in 2010 was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said producer Jeffrey Seller in a statement. “When Lin said he wanted to take Hamilton to Puerto Rico and play the role again, I almost leapt out of my chair. Bringing the story of this Caribbean founding father to the Caribbean with hometown hero Lin-Manuel will be another history making event.”

Seller added: “In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, we hope Hamilton can play a positive role in bringing the artistic pulse of the community back to life. Arts and culture are pillars for economic development, cultural tourism, community empowerment and growth. As always, we will work to ensure accessibility for all audiences and a large proportion of our seats for every performance will be available by lottery for $10 each — a Hamilton.”

Expect for additional casting and box office information for Hamilton’s engagement in Puerto Rico to be announced at a later date. For more information on the Hamilton musical, visit here.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.