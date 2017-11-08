Hercules & Love Affair – “Rejoice” (Feat. Rouge Mary) Video

Andy Butler’s disco-house project Hercules & Love Affair released the very good album Omnion a couple of months ago, and now they’ve got a video for one of its best tracks. Butler and the other members of the group don’t often appear in H&LA’s videos, but they’re all in the clip for “Rejoice,” a euphoric, gospel-infused banger with a vocal from regular collaborator Rouge Mary. Director William Kennedy gives the video a fast, cheap B-movie feel, and there’s a whole lot of gender-play at work in the performance-centric video. Check it out below.

Omnion is out now on Big Beat.