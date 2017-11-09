Watch The Stranger Things Kids Sing Motown Covers With James Corden

Sometimes, it seems like Jimmy Fallon and James Corden are in an arms race to see who can come up with the most cringey, irritating viral content. If that’s true, Corden is now winning the war, and the rest of us are losing. Where Fallon had Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on to rap a recap of the show’s first season, Corden is out here singing Motown covers with all the other Stranger Things kids.

On last night’s episode of his Late Late Show, Corden welcomed Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp. Together, the four of them submitted to a very, very long comedy bit. The idea is that all four of them were school friends with Corden — he’d been held back — and they had a Motown cover band together called the Upside-Downs. Corden was the one who didn’t get cast in Stranger Things, but they reunited on the show to sing “I Want You Back,” “My Girl,” and “Reach Out (I’ll Be There).” The kids all commit really hard, and Corden does James Corden things. Watch the video below.

Personal note to Finn Wolfhard, since he seems like he might read Stereogum sometimes: You’re famous now. It’s OK to say no to things like this.