Cende Break Up

The Brooklyn-based band Cende — which counted Porches affiliate Cameron Wisch and LVL UP’s Greg Rutkin among its members — have announced that they are breaking up. The band started in 2015 under a different name and earlier this year released their debut (and, as it turns out, final) album as Cende, #1 Hit Single. They’ll play their last shows next month, opening for Vagabon and Radiator Hospital in Philadelphia (12/8) and NYC (12/9). They’re holding a clearance sale of their first 7″ with all proceeds going to Unidos por Puerto Rico, and all digital purchases of their LP will go towards the same cause for the next week. Here’s a message from the band:

Farewell, Cende! Here’s their Audiotree Live session from a few months back: