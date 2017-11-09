Elvis Costello – “You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way”

Elvis Costello has written a new song specifically for the upcoming movie Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, starring Jamie Bell and Annette Bening and based on Peter Turner’s memoir about his relationship with actress Gloria Grahame. “‘You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way’ is a song dealing with two people who have a lot of secrets,” Costello explains. “They were in a relationship and perhaps had difficulty seeing each other as they really were. All lovers have secrets. One lover has some vanity but also a lot of vulnerability. The title really came from that. It could refer to a seductive gaze but also a plea not to be judged.” The musician was tapped for the project after director Paul McGuigan saw Costello use Grahame’s picture for the TV screen visuals during “Church Underground” in concert, and you can hear “You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way” below.

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool his US theaters 12/29; watch the trailer here.