Stream Empire Of The Sun On Our Way Home EP

Today, without a whole lot of advance warning, Australian dance-pop duo Empire Of The Sun have dropped a new EP called On Our Way Home. The new EP features two new songs, the title track and “Two Leaves.” It’s also got three different versions of “Way To Go,” a song that originally appeared on Two Vines, the album that the duo released last year. One of those version is a remix from the Japanese avant-pop mastermind Cornelius. Empire Of The Sun have also made a new “Way To Go” video with director Nobumichi Asais, and it’s a hallucinatory CGI fantasia. Check out the new EP and the video below.

The On Our Way Home EP is out now on Universal.