Stream Jidenna Boomerang EP

The Janelle Monaé protege and classic man Jidenna released the impressive debut album The Chief earlier this year, and now he’s followed it up with a new surprise-release EP called Boomerang. The EP features a few new tracks and a few new versions of songs that appeared on The Chief, and it’s got guest appearances from people like Quavo and Wale. The new songs are sticky and graceful, and they show just how comfortable Jidenna is at blurring the line between singing and rapping. Check out the whole thing below.

The Boomerang EP is out now on Epic.