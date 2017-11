Brooklyn psych veterans Oneida have now been a band for 20 years, which means they’ve forged ahead long after many of their Y2k-era peers called it quits. They’re back next month with a new 7″ for Joyful Noise and are sharing its A-side this week. “Town Crier” is an aggro blast from the past that finds Oneida reining in their stretched-out jammy tendencies toward a compact sledgehammer immediacy. Hear it below.

“Town Crier” b/w “Paraiah” is out 12/11 on Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.