St. Vincent has been making the rounds on radio and TV since her new album, MASSEDUCTION, came out last month. She’s shown up on Jools Holland, Radio 1, and Graham Norton, and her latest TV performance took place on The Ellen Show. Annie Clark did “Los Ageless” flanked by four dancers dressed in balaclavas and thigh-high boots. There’s an especially cute moment where you see Ellen singing along to the song side-stage. Check out the performance below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now via Loma Vista.