Elbow recorded a cover of the Beatles’ Abbey Road track “Golden Slumbers” for a new holiday ad for UK department store John Lewis. Their cover soundtracks a commercial that was directed by Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry, and stars a little boy and a monster that lives under the bed named Moz. (Huh…) Watch the ad and hear their full cover below.

Elbow is also releasing a The Best Of compilation that will be out 11/24. Find out more information about that here.