Kimbra is releasing a new album, Primal Heart, early next year. We’ve already heard “Everybody Knows” from it, and today the New Zealand pop artist has shared another track. It’s called “Top Of The World,” and was co-produced by Skrillex. The new song comes attached to a video directed by Guy Franklin that features Kimbra singing among some ancient columns that gradually collapse around her. Watch and listen below.

Primal Heart is out 1/19 via Warner Bros.