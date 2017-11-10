Stream BC Unidos’ Bicycle EP Feat. Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Santigold, & Shungudzo

Patrik Berger is the Swedish producer behind such pop classics as Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” and Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap.” He recently started a post-punk band with Markus Krunegård called BC Unidos, and today they’re unveiling an EP called Bicycle with a very impressive list of guests. Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Santigold, and Shungudzo all contribute vocals, and they sound awesome in this context. It’s particularly exciting to hear late-breaking indie darling Jepsen tearing it up on an actual indie rock song. Stream the full project below, where you can also check out the new video for the title track.

Bicycle is out now via Sony Sweden. Purchase it here.