Gucci Mane released a new album, Mr. Davis, a couple weeks back, and today he’s shared a video for “Curve,” his collaboration with the Weeknd. Both of them show up in the video — in fact, a lot of them show up in the video, as it’s one long black-and-white pan out of an alley features multiple Guccis and Weeknds dancing and singing along to the track. It was directed by David Helman. Watch below.

Mr. Davis is out now.