Haim, Lorde, John Legend, Harry Styles Among Performers For MusiCares Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Every year on Grammys weekend, the organization’s charity wing MusiCares hosts a ceremony honoring its Person Of The Year. Next year’s MusiCares Person Of The Year is actually a group of persons, Fleetwood Mac, and the National Academy of Recorded Arts & Sciences has rounded up an impressive lineup of performers to pay tribute. Haim, Lorde, John Legend, Harry Styles, Keith Urban, and OneRepublic are among those who will take the stage, with more names to be added to the bill later. It’s going down Friday, Jan. 26 at Radio City Music Hall, and tickets are available here for obscenely high prices.