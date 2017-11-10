The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Thor: Ragnarok has two different battle scenes set to Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” and if I could put both of them on this list, I would. Instead, this week’s picks are below.

A working theory: The famous Mr. Ed really just wanted to go skiing with the girl from Everybody Wants Some!!, so he made that into a music video. I respect the hustle.

I would like to visit this Scandinavian town where everyone is either MØ or a skeleton and where everyone dances.

This is a one-joke video, and the one joke in question is pretty dumb, even if it does flip an ’80s-video cliche on its head. Still, in a slow week, even a well-executed dumb joke is good enough for #3 on this list.

A bunch of cute children in very fancy clothes throw cupcakes at each other, and then some even cuter puppies show up to eat the cupcakes, and also Harry Styles is there. This is an extremely solid concept for a music video.

Do the Germans have a word for that thing where something is both beautiful and disturbing? They should. It’s a real thing.