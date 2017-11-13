Two Dead In Shooting At Cousin Stizz Show

Last night, before the Boston underground rapper Cousin Stizz took the stage at the Atlanta venue the Masquerade, two audience members were killed in a shooting. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that four people were shot in total.

Police believe that the shooting was a result of a fight, one that happened after two of the victims “got rowdy” and climbed onstage before Stizz took the stage. The shooter “took issue” and argued with the fans who’d climbed onstage and argued with them. He then pulled out a gun and shot both of them. One died on the scene and the other was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The other two had injuries to their feet and ankles. Police believe that they were bystanders, injured when the shooter fired at the floor. The shooting caused a rush to the venue’s exit, and the shooter remains at large.

In a statement on Twitter, Stizz wrote that he’s “completely heartbroken” over the killings: