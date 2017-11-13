Dream Wife – “Let’s Make Out” Video

The London/Icelandic trio Dream Wife have a lot of things going for them, and one of those things is their fun, irreverent visual sensibility. Dream Wife released their Fire EP a couple of months ago, and we posted their videos for “Somebody” and “Fire.” Early next year, they’ll follow it up with their self-titled debut album. They’ve just shared their video for the giddy, punked-up new single “Let’s Make Out.” The clip, from director Aidan Zamiri, takes place at a gauzy, ’80s-style prom, with the band performing as couples frantically play tonsil hockey. The band members wear makeup that appears to be an homage to the 1982 cult film Ladies And Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains. It’s fun. Check it out below, via Noisey.

Dream Wife’s self-titled full-length debut is out 1/26 on Lucky Number.