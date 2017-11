James Taylor guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for the late night host’s 50th birthday celebration. Taylor’s appearance was a surprise, and he broke out his 1970 classic “Sweet Baby James,” performing it alongside a cellist and accordionist. Ben Affleck also appeared on the show and presented Kimmel with a live action short inspired by a comic book Kimmel wrote as a kid. The short was co-produced by J.J. Abrams and John Hamm plays a leprechaun. Watch below.