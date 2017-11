The old-school West Coat street-rapper G Perico released his great All Blue album earlier this year, and last week, he came out with a politically incensed standalone track called “Amerikkka.” Today, he’s followed that song up with a new one called “Late Night,” a crisp and bottom-heavy track about desperate living. It’s part of the Adult Swim Singles program, and you can hear it below.

The self-released All Blue is out now.