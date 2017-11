Swedish pop star Tove Lo is releasing a new album, Blue Lips, at the end of this week, and last night she went on The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon to perform the infectiously fun lead single “Disco Tits.” Sadly, there are no sexy Muppets to fend off, but Tove Lo holds her own against a red-striped background. Check out the performance below.

Blue Lips is out 11/17 via Island.