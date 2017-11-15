Talib Kweli – “Traveling Light” (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

Later this week, the sharp and verbose underground rap veteran Talib Kweli will release his new solo album Radio Silence. It features guest appearances from people like Jay Electronica, Rick Ross, Amber Coffman, and Waka Flocka Flame, four people who have probably never been mentioned in the same sentence before. And this afternoon, Beats 1 Radio debuted “Traveling Light,” a new song that features Kweli and the neo-soul aquarian livewire Anderson .Paak going in over Afrobeat-style horns. Check it out below.

Radio Silence is out 11/17 on Javotti Media.