Joe Scarborough Releasing Trump-Themed Christmas EP

Oh jeez. Oh boy. OK, let’s get into this: The former Republican Congressman and current MSNBC morning host Joe Scarborough has spent 2017 doing two things: Feuding with his old buddy Donald Trump and getting really into releasing music. Back in June, Scarborough dropped his debut EP, which he says was influenced by Weezer and M83. He also performed on Colbert. And now he’s got another EP coming out. It’s about two things: Christmas and Trump.

Business Insider reports that the EP is called Drumpf Christmas. Its cover art, as you can clearly see, depicts Trump as the Grinch. There’s a song that’s patterned after “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” that’s called “The Drumpf.” Sample lyrics: “Oh you can save our Christmas from going kerplumf / From that orange creep that children call the Drumpf?” It also apparently references former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Remember him?

The EP is out tomorrow. Here’s the tracklist:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Christmastime”

02 “The Drumpf”

03 “This Christmas It’s You & Me”

That’s it. Christmas is cancelled.