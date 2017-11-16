Hear A 40-Minute DJ Mix From Björk

Next week, Björk will release her much-anticipated new album Utopia, and we’ve posted its early tracks “The Gate” and “Blissing Me.” And now Björk has shared a new 40-minute mix of music, much of which has the same kind of contemplatively vaporous feel as the album. Björk did the mix for Mixmag, and it features tracks from people like Kelela, Serpentwithfeet, Kelly Lee Owens, Caroline Shaw, Steve Reich, and her Utopia collaborator Arca. It also features the intro of Björk’s unheard-until-now Utopia track “Losss.” And “various birdsong from Iceland.” In a statement, Björk writes, “it is most definitely flute and air themed and perhaps reveals the sonic environment my ears were in last year . i thank all the musicians .” Check it out below.

Utopia is out 11/24 on One Little Indian.