Drake Calls Out Man Groping Women At His Show: “I Will Fuck You Up”

Following his tour stop Wednesday in Syndey, Australia, Drake stopped his afterparty to call out an aggressive male audience member. Pausing during his performance of “Know Yourself,” the rapper yelled to the crowd that he has something to say before pointing to the man in question, who was apparently visibly groping female fans in the crowd.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck you up,” Drake can be heard saying in a video from the event. The crowd immediately roared in support or perhaps just amazement at Drake’s frank address of sexual harassment at his show. “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck your ass up,” the rapper continued, before immediately resuming his concert. Watch video of the moment below.

This article originally appeared on Spin.