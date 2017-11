Ring Starr’s All Starr Band performed at New York City’s Beacon Theatre last night, and they were joined at the end of the show by Radiohead drummer Philip Selway for their last two songs. Selway drummed for the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and Plastic Ono Band’s “Give Peace A Chance.” No video of the latter has surfaced just yet, but you can watch Starr and Selway perform “With A Little Help From My Friends” via Rolling Stone below.