Noel Gallagher has a new High Flying Birds album coming out next week, and we’ve already heard two singles, the riff-rocking “Holy Mountain” and the out-there psychedelia of “Fort Knox.” Now he’s shared another cut from Who Built The Moon?, a spacey, beat-driven song called “It’s A Beautiful World.” If you listen closely, you can really hear the scissors. Do that below.

Who Built The Moon? is out 11/24 on Sour Mash.