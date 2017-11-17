Watch Chance The Rapper Talk Drake, Hosting SNL, & More On Fallon

Chance The Rapper is hosting SNL this weekend, but he isn’t the musical guest. (That’d be Eminem, who Chance says he’s still never met.) So it naturally follows that when promoting his SNL gig with a stop by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, Chance sat down for an interview but did not perform. (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill handled the musical duties on this show.) The couch chat ranged from Drake, whose life Chance allegedly envies, to some of his own envious endeavors. For one thing, he expects three of the five sketches he wrote for SNL to make it to dress rehearsal. He also teased a big announcement this Monday regarding Chicago Public Schools. Watch the interview below.