Green Day – “Back In The USA” Video

Today, Green Day release their new best-of compilation Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band. It’s got two new songs: A charged-up pop-punker called “Back In The USA” and a new version of “Ordinary World,” a song from last year’s Revolution Radio that’s been re-recorded as an acoustic duet with country star Miranda Lambert. And now they’ve made a video for “Back In The USA.” It’s a fun, satirical clip, and it riffs on the movies They Live and Pleasantville. In the video, the members of Green Day are ’50-style black-and-white suburban dads. But then they get special sunglasses that reveal that, among other things, Donald Trump is an evil zombie. Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer directed it. Check it out below and, while you’re at it, listen to the version of “Ordinary World” with Miranda Lambert.

Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band is out now on Reprise.