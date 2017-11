Chris Stapleton is releasing his second album of the year, From A Room: Volume 2, in a couple of weeks. (Volume 1 came out back in May.) We’ve already heard “Millionaire” and “Scarecrow In The Garden” from it, and today he’s shared another new song called “Tryin’ To Untangle My Mind.” Listen below.

From A Room: Volume 2 is out 12/1 via Mercury Records.