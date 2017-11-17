Tribulation – “The Lament” Video

Back in 2015, the Swedish underground metal rippers Tribulation released their album The Children Of The Night, one of the best metal albums in recent memory. Early next year, they’ll follow it up with the new album Down Below. And they’ve just shared their video for first single “The Lament.” The song has the intensity and guttural vocals of underground metal, but it also has arena-sized hooks, riffs, and production sheen. Director Robert Piel’s video is a creepy costume drama about a doomed relationship, and it’s also got footage of the members of the band playing in some woodsy ruins while looking like Lost Boys vampires. Watch it below.

Down Below is out 1/26 on Century Media.