Watch Animal Collective, Kurt Vile, & More Perform The Velvet Underground & Nico With John Cale

The Velvet Underground’s seminal debut The Velvet Underground & Nico turned 50 this year, and to celebrate, former VU member John Cale is hosting two performances at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music in New York. The first show took place last night, and Animal Collective, Caroline Polachek (ex-Chairlift), and Kurt Vile joined Cale onstage to play songs from the album. Tonight, Cale will welcome another group of artists to the stage and tomorrow, he will celebrate his 75th birthday by performing selections from his solo career. Watch footage of Vile doing “Run Run Run,” Polachek singing “Sunday Morning,” and Animal Collective owning “Sister Ray” below.

